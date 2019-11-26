

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Storage and information management services provider Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) announced Tuesday the appointment of Barry Hytinen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2020.



Hytinen will succeed Stuart Brown, who will be stepping down from the CFO role on December 31 to pursue other interests. Brown will continue with Iron Mountain in a consulting role until February 20, 2020 to assist with the transition.



Further, Iron Mountain reaffirmed its previously announced guidance for the full year 2019.



Regarding the appointment, the company noted that Hytinen, with more than 20 years of corporate finance experience, is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at HanesBrands.



Prior to HanesBrands, he has served in a range of finance, corporate development, and investor relations roles.



