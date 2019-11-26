Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Tradegate
26.11.19
08:33 Uhr
34,360 Euro
+0,190
+0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,430
34,880
09:03
34,350
34,990
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRH
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRH PLC34,360+0,56 %