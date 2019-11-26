

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported that its statutory operating profit decreased by 5.4 percent for the year ended 30 September 2019 as a result of the impact of the cost action programme offset by higher profits and foreign exchange benefit. Underlying operating profit improved 4.7 percent on constant currency basis. The Group recorded an underlying organic revenue growth of 6.4 percent, above target range of 4-6%. Looking forward, Compass Group anticipates 2020 organic growth around the mid-point of its 4-6% guidance range.



Fiscal year pretax profit declined 3.5 percent to 1.47 billion pounds. Earnings per share was 69.9 pence compared to 71.3 pence. Underlying pretax profit at reported rates improved 8.7 percent to 1.77 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 85.2 pence compared to 80.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 24.88 billion pounds compared to 22.87 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue increased to 25.15 billion pounds from 23.80 billion pounds.



The Board proposed an annual dividend of 40.0 pence per share, up 6.1 percent on the prior year.



