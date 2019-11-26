Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RBSQ ISIN: GB00B3DGH821 Ticker-Symbol: DL1C 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
09:07 Uhr
1,726 Euro
-0,309
-15,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DE LA RUE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,648
1,728
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DE LA RUE
DE LA RUE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DE LA RUE PLC1,726-15,18 %