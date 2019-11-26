

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported a loss before tax of 12.1 million pounds for the six months ended 28 September 2019 compared to profit of 7.1 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 10.7 pence compared to profit of 5.1 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 2.2 million pounds compared to 17.0 million pounds, last year, resulting mainly from the decline in Currency volumes and margin. Adjusted loss per basic ordinary share for continuing operations was 1.5 pence compared to profit of 11.2 pence.



First-half IFRS revenue was 232.3 million pounds compared to 257.6 million pounds, last year. Adjusted revenue declined to 205.9 million pounds from 242.0 million pounds.



The Board has decided to suspend future dividend payments in order to manage net debt levels.



