Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
WKN: TRAT0N ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 
26.11.2019 | 09:43
Artificial Solutions to Steer Conversational AI Applications for Scania

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions (SSME:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today that Scania, a major manufacturers of trucks and buses, will be using Teneo to build a variety of intelligent conversational applications.

Teneo will be used by a central team within Scania to create highly intelligent conversational interfaces throughout the entire organization. Strong collaboration features within Teneo that support enterprise wide development will allow Scania's developers and business users alike to build advanced chatbot applications in multiple languages for a wide range of internal and external uses.

"Conversational AI is changing how people interact with technology by making it faster, easier and more efficient to complete even the most complex of tasks," says Jacob Pantzerhielm, Manager New Technology at Scania. "We chose to work with Artificial Solutions because of the humanlike conversational experience Teneo delivers, alongside excellent scaling and integration abilities."

Part of the Traton Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering.

Teneo is Artificial Solutions award-wining conversational AI application development platform. It enables enterprises to build highly conversational applications in more than 35 languages running over any device, service or operating system. Real-time data analytics allows organizations to increase personalization, automatically maintain the conversational system, and deliver actionable insight back to the business, while enabling compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with Scania and are excited about the projects they have planned," says Stuart Glyde, Sales Director Nordics at Artificial Solutions. "As conversational AI expands its role within enterprises so the need for integration into a wide spectrum of other technology such as robotic process automation increases. This in turn places more emphasis on being able to re-use conversational AI resources in order to maximize value, something Teneo enables with ease."

CONTACT:
For more information:
Lawrence Flynn, CEO, Artificial Solutions
Tel: +44 (0)1635-523267
Email: lawrence.flynn@artificial-solutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/artificial-solutions-international-ab/r/artificial-solutions-to-steer-conversational-ai-applications-for-scania,c2972311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16195/2972311/1150021.pdf

Release

© 2019 PR Newswire