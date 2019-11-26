

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group plc (PAG.L) reported profit on ordinary activities before taxation of 159.0 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2019 compared to 181.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 48.2 pence compared to 54.2 pence. Underlying profits increased by 5.0 percent to 164.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 51.1 pence compared to 48.2 pence.



Fiscal year underlying net interest income increased by 8.5 percent to 278.4 million pounds from 256.5 million pounds, prior year.



The Board proposed a dividend of 21.2 pence per share for the year, an increase of 9.3 percent.



Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive of Paragon, said: 'Volumes, profits and dividends are up strongly, and we are moving closer to our medium-term target of over 15% return on tangible equity.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX