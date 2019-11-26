

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors awaited concrete details from U.S.-China trade talks.



Earlier today, China's commerce ministry said that Vice premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator, held a call with his U.S. counterparts on core issues and that both sides agreed to keep in touch over 'remaining issues' for a 'phase one' trade deal.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 4 points at 5.920 after rising half a percent the previous day.



Elsewhere, Asian markets rose broadly, but ended off their day's highs in view of conflicting headlines on U.S.-China trade negotiations in recent days.



U.S. stock futures were a tad firmer, a day after each of Wall Street's three major averages stuck new record highs.



