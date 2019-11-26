

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited concrete details from U.S.-China trade talks.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,457.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $1,464.40.



Earlier today, China's commerce ministry said that Vice premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator, held a call with his U.S. counterparts on core issues and that both sides agreed to keep in touch over 'remaining issues' for a 'phase one' trade deal.



'Both sides discussed resolving core issues of common concern, reached consensus on how to resolve related problems (and) agreed to stay in contact over remaining issues for a phase one agreement,' according to an online statement.



Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have dragged on for 16 months, with the two sides imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's goods. Additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to go into effect on Dec. 15.



The dollar held steady ahead of economic data on new home sales and consumer confidence, due out later in the day.



