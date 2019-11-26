

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Tuesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) initiated earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2020, which is in line with analysts' estimates.



The company's outlook assumes higher protein prices and further volatility related to the impact from African swine fever and global trade uncertainty.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.69 to $1.83 per share on net sales between $9.50 billion and $10.30 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.76 per share on net sales of $9.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's expected fiscal 2020 organic pretax earnings growth rate is in line with the company's near-term goal of 5 to 7 percent organic pretax earnings growth.



