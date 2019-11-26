

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $277.69 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $404.86 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.44 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $1.07



