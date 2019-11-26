

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Monday introduced to the media the military dog that was a key member of the U.S. Special Force that trapped Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who ended his life last month.



'Conan did a fantastic job,' Trump told reporters at the White House, where the Belgian Malinois made a surprise appearance with its handler.



First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also were present at the unannounced ceremony at the Rose Garden.



The President described the specially trained canine as 'probably the world's most famous dog.' Conan was honored with a medal and a plaque.



Pence called him a 'hero.'



Trump also met with some of the other special operations soldiers, who arrived from the Middle East after participating in the Baghdadi raid.



Al Baghdadi died in a well-executed daring nighttime raid by U.S. Special Operations forces in Northwestern Syria on October 27. Conan had chased al-Baghdadi down into a dead-end tunnel, where the terrorist chief detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and his two children.



The dog was injured during the raid due to exposed live electric wires, but had recovered and returned to field duty.



'Conan was very badly hurt, as you know,' Trump told reporters. 'They thought maybe he was not going to recover. He recovered actually very quickly and has since gone on very important raids,' he added.



Conan is an expert in sniffing drugs, according to Trump.



'We captured 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate. And we have done a lot of work since the raid. So we're in very good shape,' Trump said.



There is growing call to award the Purple Heart to Conan, who is a Special Operations Military Working Dog (SOMWD) in the U.S. Delta Force, following his injury. This would require the President to reverse a policy on military canines not being awarded military honors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX