

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant Amazon.com has revealed its deals for Cyber Monday, December 2.



This year Amazon is offering deals all weekend long, beginning on Saturday, November 30 leading and through December 2, Cyber Monday, on categories from fashion to toys, electronics, home, luxury beauty, books, active lifestyle and more.



Shoppers will discover deals including $22 for an Echo Dot, $19.99 for a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, up to 35% off on Lacoste clothing, shoes, accessories, and home, up to 30% off on LEGO and select building toys and more.



According to the National Retail Federation, more than 68 million shoppers plan to take advantage of deals and promotions this Cyber Monday.



