

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market finished higher again on Tuesday, stretching its winning streak to three sessions and collecting almost 170 points or 1.7 percent along the way.



The market shook off the cautious trade that largely permeated the European markets - most of which finished mixed and little changed.



The SMI added 38.31 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 10,506.93 after trading between 10,471.08 and 10,537.76.



Among the actives, Sika surged 1.69 percent, while Roche Holding soared 1.31 percent, UBS Group tumbled 1.06 percent, Novartis jumped 0.73 percent, Credit Suisse sank 0.71 percent, Lafarge Holcim gained 0.46 percent, Zurich Insurance shed 0.28 percent, Swiss Life fell 0.20 percent and Swiss RE rose 0.52 percent.



The European markets saw little movement as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks, which are said to be continuing - although optimism that a deal will eventually be reached limited the downside.



Germany's Dax slipped 10.03 points or 0.08 percent to 13,236.42, while London's FTSE added 6.85 points or 0.09 percent to 7,403.14 and the CAC 40 in France rose 4.77 points or 0.08 percent to 5,929.62.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX