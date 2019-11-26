

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$6.0 billion, up from NZ$5.71 billion in September. Exports are called at NZ$5.0 billion, up from NZ$4.47 billion in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of NZ$1.0 billion following the NZ$1.242 billion shortfall a month earlier.



China will provide October numbers for industrial profits; in September, profits were down 5.3 percent on year.



Australia will see Q3 data for construction work done; in the three months prior, construction work was down 3.8 percent on quarter.



