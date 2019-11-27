

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) reported a pretax loss of 20.0 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 28 September 2019 compared to profit of 54.3 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 2.8 pence compared to profit of 7.0 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 101.0 million pounds from 104.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 13.4 pence compared to 13.7 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved to 1.17 billion pounds from 1.14 billion pounds, prior year. Total underlying revenue increased by 2.9 percent to 1.17 billion pounds.



Ralph Findlay, CEO said: 'Trading is on track for the initial weeks of the current year and we are well prepared for the all-important Christmas and New Year period.'



The proposed final dividend of 4.8 pence per share provides a total dividend for the year of 7.5 pence per share, in line with 2018.



