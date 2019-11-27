Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916018 ISIN: GB0002875804 Ticker-Symbol: BMT 
Xetra
27.11.19
09:15 Uhr
35,060 Euro
+0,250
+0,72 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,905
34,915
09:40
34,910
34,955
09:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC35,060+0,72 %