

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer confidence strengthened to a 29-month high in November, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index climbed unexpectedly to 106 in November from 104 in October. The score was forecast to drop to its long-term average of 100.



This was the highest score since June 2017, when the reading was 108.



Households' opinion balance on their future financial situation gained two points to -1 and the one related to past financial situation rose one point to -17.



The share of households considering it was a suitable time to make major purchases slightly increased to -4 in November.



The indicator for past standard of living advanced to -34 and that for future standard of living to -20.



Households' opinion on their expected saving capacity remained stable, while the current saving capacity balance fell one point to 13.



Further, the survey showed that households' fears about the unemployment trend declined in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX