

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daejan Holdings plc (DJAN.L) reported a loss before tax of 18.3 million pounds for the half year ended 30 September 2019 compared to profit of 61.1 million pounds, prior year. The results for the period accounted for the net valuation loss on investment properties of 43.3 million pounds compared to gain of 32.5 million pounds in the prior year period.



For the first-half period, net rental & related income from investment property increased to 39.34 million pounds from 36.95 million pounds, previous year.



An interim dividend of 35 pence per share will be paid on 6 March 2020 to shareholders on the register on 7 February 2020.



