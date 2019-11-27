

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate remained unchanged during the August to October period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate rose 3.5 percent during August to October, the same rate as seen in the three months ended in September. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 163,600 during August to October from 162,500 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.0 percent in the three months ended in October, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than that in the three months period in the previous year.



