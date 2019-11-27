

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased for the third month in a row in November, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.8 percent increase in October.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.4 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent in the previous month. A similar rate of inflation was seen in September.



International airfares fell by 11.2 percent monthly in November, while costs of owner occupied housing rose by 0.7 percent.



