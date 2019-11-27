

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth slowed in October after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a working day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.5 percent increase in September. In August, retail sales rose 3.4 percent.



Sales of non-food goods grew 8.5 percent annually in October, while sales of groceries, alcoholic beverages and tobacco remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in October.



For the January to October period, retail sales grew a working day adjusted 5.8 percent from the same period previous year.



