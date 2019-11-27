

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Georgia-based meal kit company Garnish & Gather LLC filed an infringement lawsuit against Target Corp. regarding its newly launched food brand Good & Gather.



Emily Golub, the owner of Garnish & Gather, accused the retail giant that its Good & Gather brand's name is infringing on her copyright. She stated that Target has engaged in willful and blatant copying of G&G's trademarks, business model and logo imagery.



Golub, who started her company around seven years back and trademarked her business in 2014, alleged that the similarity is creating confusion in the marketplace. According to her, while the brands and logos themselves are not identical, the words 'Good and Gather' and 'Garnish and Gather' are of concern as her's is a word of mouth business and don't have the resources to be advertising on billboards or in magazines.



The complaint was filed on November 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Target Corp. and Target Brands.



Golub said she sent a notice to Target in August about trademark infringement when she knew about the launch of Good and Gather. However, Target went ahead with the launch, but offered to help Garnish & Gather with some search engine optimization, which she rejected, stating that she just wanted to protect her brand and grow it.



Meanwhile, Target spokeswoman Danielle Schumann reportedly said the company has a deep appreciation and respect for trademarks. Schumann said, 'We're aware of this lawsuit and are confident that Target's brands, including Good & Gather, are distinctive in the marketplace. We've shared that feedback with Garnish & Gather and will continue to defend these claims through the legal process.'



Garnish & Gather, which was launched in 2012, offers organic dinner delivery in Atlanta using locally-sourced ingredients and organic groceries. Golub said Garnish & Gather is profitable with more than 800 weekly meal kit subscribers.



Target's Good and Gather line, which was launched on September 15, 2019, currently offers around 650 products. It aims to offer 2,000 products under the label by the end of 2020.



