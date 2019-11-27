

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michael Bloomberg, the latest entrant to the wide field of candidates for the Democratic nomination, has promised to tax the wealthy if he is elected President.



This is one in a set of plans he is going to outline during his campaign, the former New York City Mayor said in a speech after filing for Democratic Primary at Arizona State Capitol.



Creating good-paying jobs, providing quality health care for every American, stopping gun violence, fighting climate change, fixing the broken immigration system and re-establishing America's place in the world as a force for peace and stability are his other main campaign slogans.



Bloomberg also pledged to work for protecting women's rights to control their bodies, and everyone's right to be who they are and marry who they love.



The 77-year-old business magnate claimed that he will be the only candidate in this race who isn't corruptible, who isn't going to take a penny from anyone, and will work for a dollar a year.



As of November 2019, Bloomberg's net worth was estimated at $58 billion, making him the ninth richest person in the United States and the 14th richest in the world.



He will also be the richest among the record number of Democratic presidential aspirants.



He told the voters in Phoenix that President Donald Trump is the only candidate who is spending money in Arizona and in some of the other swing states.



It is a big problem for the Democratic party and he is determined to change that, Bloomberg said.



'We cannot afford four more years of President Trump's reckless and unethical actions. And if he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage,' according to him.



Bloomberg, who was elected New York mayor just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, listed the achievements America's most diverse city made under his administration.



He served as mayor for three consecutive terms, from 2002 to 2013. After a brief stint as a full-time philanthropist, Bloomberg re-assumed the position of CEO at Bloomberg L.P. by late 2014.



