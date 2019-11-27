

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's economic growth strengthened in the third quarter, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous three months.



Growth was led by private consumption, investments, exports and imports.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP increased 2.8 percent annually after a 2.4 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP increased 0.8 percent in the third quarter after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous three months.



