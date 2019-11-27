

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. durable goods orders for October, weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 23 and GDP data for the third quarter have been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. After these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback changed little against the pound, it rose against the rest of the major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 109.22 against the yen, 0.9986 against the franc, 1.2883 against the pound and 1.1006 against the euro around 8:32 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX