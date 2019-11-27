

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Power Products recalled about 10,100 units of Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators for possible fire and burn hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed.



The company said the portable generator's fuel tank can leak gasoline, which could cause a fire and burn injury.



The recall involves model 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators with serial numbers ranging from 4543288 to 4553706. The blue color generators have Yamaha and the model name printed on the control panel, with the serial number printed on a label below the exhaust outlet on the left side.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injury related to this.



Yamaha Power advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and contact a Yamaha Power Products dealer to schedule a free repair.



The riding lawnmowers were made in Japan by Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co. and distributed in the U.S. by Kennesaw, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. They were sold exclusively at Yamaha Motorsports dealers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $900.



In March 2019, American Honda Motor Co. Inc. also had recalled about 200,000 units of Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i Portable Generators, over similar concerns of fire and burn hazards due to possible gasoline leak from the fuel valve.



