

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market endured mild volatility on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth over the unchanged line to finally finish in the green.



The market has now moved higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 190 points or 1.9 percent in that span.



The SMI added 22.33 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 10,529.26 after trading between 10,501.17 and 10,544.04.



Among the actives, Compagnie Financiere Richemont surged 1.29 percent, while Julius Bar spiked 0.92 percent, Credit Suisse accelerated 0.76 percent, Roche Holding skidded 0.61 percent, Novartis advanced 0.60 percent, UBS added 0.53 percent, LaFarge Holcim dipped 0.12 percent, ABB rose 0.09 percent and Sika was unchanged.



The gains were fueled by easing tariff hostilities between the United States and China - although the upside was limited after data showed China's industrial profits sank at a faster pace last month due to falling producer prices and a slowdown in production and sales growth.



Also in Europe, Germany's Dax climbed 50.65 points or 0.38 percent to 13,287, while London's FTSE gained 26.64 points or 0.36 percent to 7,429.78 and the CAC 40 in France eased 2.78 points or 0.05 percent to 5,926.84.



