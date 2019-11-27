

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, the value of the U.S. dollar moved to the upside during trading on Wednesday.



The dollar is currently trading at 109.55 yen compared to the 109.05 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1001 compared to yesterday's $1.1021.



The strength in the dollar came following the release of some upbeat economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders climbed by 0.6 percent in October after plunging by a revised 1.4 percent in September.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.2 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.



Separately, revised data released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy grew by more than initially estimated in the third quarter.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.9 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



The stronger than previous estimated growth reflected upward revisions to private inventory investment, non-residential fixed investment, and consumer spending.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a report unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of October.



NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 1.7 percent to 106.7 in October after surging up by 1.4 percent to a revised 108.6 in September.



Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.5 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



The Commerce Department also released a separate report showing U.S. personal income came in nearly flat in the month of October, although personal spending rose in line with economist estimates.



Late in the trading day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity expanded modestly from October through mid-November.



The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, noted economic growth continued at a similar pace to the prior reporting period.



