

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release October numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to sink 10.4 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year after jumping 7.1 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year in September. Large retailer sales are called lower by an annual 7.1 percent after soaring 10 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide Q3 data for private capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting a flat quarterly reading following the 0.5 percent drop in the three months prior.



New Zealand will see November results for the business confidence index and activity outlook from ANZ. In October, the confidence index was at -42.4 and the outlook was at -3.5.



Malaysia will release October figures for producer prices; in September, prices were up 0.7 percent on month and down 2.4 percent on year.



