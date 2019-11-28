

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has recalled about 211 thousand wooden handle nailing hammer citing injury hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC announced.



The recall involves the STANLEY brand 16 oz. wooden handle nailing hammers with model number STHT51454 etched below the STANLEY logo on the steel hammer head.



The hammers have a metal head, a natural wood handle with a black over- molded grip. The name 'STANLEY' is marked on the wooden handle in black and on the steel hammer head.



The hammers were manufactured in Taiwan and sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from July 2018 through August 2019 for about $6.



According to CPSC, the molded grip on the hammer can come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers. The recall was initiated after Stanley Black & Decker received one report of the hammer's grip coming loose. No injuries have been reported.



The company urged consumers to return the recalled hammers to Walmart for a refund in the form of a Walmart gift card for the purchase price.



On Tuesday, Yamaha Power Products recalled about 10,100 units of Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators for possible fire and burn hazards.



