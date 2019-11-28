

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People in the state of Michigan will be able to buy recreational marijuana from licensed retailers beginning Sunday, December 1, 2019.



The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA said Wednesday that adult-use or recreational marijuana retailers who also hold a license for a medical marijuana dispensary may transfer marijuana product from their medical inventory to their adult-use inventory, beginning this Sunday.



Beginning December 1, dispensaries in the state will be able to transfer up to 50 percent of each type of product, such as marijuana-infused products, marijuana concentrates, or buds, which have been in inventory for a minimum of 30 days, to their marijuana retailer inventory.



The MRA said that after 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, the agency's employees must ensure that the necessary changes are made in the state-wide monitoring system or METRC to open the transfer window to allow the marijuana product transfers to take place.



Licensees must have received written permission from the MRA by Wednesday, November 27, 2019 to make the product transfers on December 1.



All product that is transferred must have passed all state tests, including testing for the presence of Vitamin E Acetate in vape products, and those results must have been entered in the state-wide monitoring system.



The MRA said in an advisory bulletin earlier in November that residents of the state, aged 21 years or older, will be able to legally buy marijuana from retail establishments beginning December 1.



On December 1, only three businesses have been granted license to sell recreational marijuana products in the state. The dispensaries are Arbors Wellness, Greenstone Provisions, and Exclusive Brands, all located in Ann Arbor.



