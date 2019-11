BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Thursday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Ahead of the data, the franc dropped against its major counterparts.



The franc was worth 109.56 against the yen, 0.9991 against the greenback, 1.2930 against the pound and 1.0998 against the euro at 1:40 am ET.



