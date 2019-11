NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has sold unwanted assets worth $50 billion to Goldman Sachs (GS) as part of its restructuring, reports said citing people with knowledge of the matter.



The divested assets were related to a portfolio of emerging market debt derivatives.



The German bank is offloading business areas as part of a major overhaul. In July, the company announced as many as 18,000 job cuts under the restructuring.



