

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc (GOG.L) reported Thursday that overall regional bus performance is slightly weaker than expected, while London & International bus continues to perform well, in line with expectations.



Regional bus like-for-like revenue for the period from June 30 to October 26 increased about 2.5 percent. Passenger journey growth was up 0.5 percent.



In its trading update, the company reported London and international bus like-for-like revenue growth was 8 percent.



The company reported high levels of punctuality and customer satisfaction across bus and rail businesses, with record punctuality in Southeastern and GTR.



Looking ahead, overall expectations for the current financial year remain unchanged across rail business with a good performance in UK operations offsetting the impact of a challenging operational start to first two contracts in Germany.



The company noted that discussions are underway with the Department for Transport regarding a potential Direct Award Contract to Southeastern from April 1, 2020.



In London, Go-Ahead shares were trading at 2,226 pence, down 2.28 percent.



