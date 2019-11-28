

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a move that threatens to complicate trade talks with Beijing.



China reiterated its retaliation threat and said the Hong Kong Human Rights Democracy Act seriously interferes in the internal affairs of China violating international laws and basic principles of foreign relations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,912 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Trade-sensitive automakers were moving lower, with Renault down 0.7 percent and Peugeot falling 0.4 percent.



Remy Cointreau fell 2.2 percent. The spirits group kept its medium term outlook unchanged after reporting a 4.7 percent decline in first-half like-for-like current operating profit.



