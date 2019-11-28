

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks declined on Thursday amid concerns that a new U.S. law calling for support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong could undermine negotiations on a trade deal. The Thanksgiving holiday in the United States also kept investors on the sidelines.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.2 percent to 409.07 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index fell around 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was down half a percent.



The British pound hit its highest level since May against the euro after YouGov released their much anticipated MRP polling model, suggesting that Boris Johnson was on course for a commanding win at the December 12 general election



Virgin Money U.K. shares jumped 20 percent as investors cheered improved elements in the company's outlook.



Marine services provider James Fisher dropped 1.4 percent after the company said it expects full-year profit before tax to be modestly below board's expectations.



Grainger rallied 2.3 percent after it agreed to forward fund a 132-home PRS development in the Hallsville Quarter development at Canning Town, London for approximately 55.5 million pounds.



Remy Cointreau fell 2.2 percent. The spirits group kept its medium term outlook unchanged after reporting a 4.7 percent decline in first-half like-for-like current operating profit.



German banking major Deutsche Bank fell around 1 percent on reports that the lender has sold unwanted assets worth $50 billion to Goldman Sachs (GS) as part of its restructuring.



