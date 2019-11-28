

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence rose for a second consecutive month to the highest level in sixteen months in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The economic confidence index increased to 91.3 in November from 89.8 in October.



The latest increase was the highest since July last year, when it was 95.1.



The consumer confidence index rose to 59.9 in November from 57.0 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry morale increased to 105.9 in November and the confidence index of services rose to 91.3.



The confidence measure for retail trade and construction decreased to 101.2 and 63.9, respectively.



