

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in November, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.1 percent increase in October and September. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest inflation was the highest since July, when prices rose 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in November. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in November. That was in line with economists' expectations.



On a monthly basis, HICP remained unchanged in November. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the seasonally and calendar adjusted retail sales climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.4 percent rise in September. This was the smallest growth since June, when sales increased 2.5 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales increased 2.4 percent year-on-year after a 3.6 percent gain in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales remained unchanged in October.



