

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese government has summoned the U.S. Ambassador to that country to protest against President Donald Trump signing the the Hong Kong Rights Bill, and demanded that Washington should not interfere in China's internal affairs.



'China strongly urges the U.S. to correct its mistake and make a fresh start, not to put the Act into effect, and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs or interfering in China's other internal affairs so as to avoid making further damages to bilateral ties and cooperation in important areas between China and the United States,' Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday.



He warned that China will take countermeasures, and the United States will have to bear its consequences.



Trump's signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law is a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, according to Le.



The top Chinese official vowed Beijing's determination to implement the 'one country, two systems' principle in Hong Kong and to oppose any external forces that interfere in its affairs.



While Trump says he signed two bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong, China's Foreign Minstry said, 'The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbors absolutely sinister intentions.'



It accused the United States of openly supporting 'violent criminals who rampantly smashed facilities, assaulted innocent civilians, trampled on the rule of law and jeopardized social order'.



Both Houses of Congress last week had passed a Bill that declares solidarity with the protesters' fight for human rights and democracy in Hong Kong and making the Chinese territory's special status granted by Washington conditional.



The Congress also approved another Bill banning sales of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment used by Hong Kong security forces.



The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require the Secretary of State to annually review whether Hong Kong still retains enough autonomy to warrant favorable trade status from Washington, and threatens to revoke it if the semi-autonomous region fails to ensure freedom and human rights.



It also calls for imposing sanctions against officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.



The U.S. legislation was in response to violent crackdown on massive pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.



Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill, but refused to concede the other four demands raised by the protesters, which include her resignation.



Since the British colony was returned to China in 1997, Hong Kong was ruled under the 'one country, two systems' arrangement as a special administrative region. Having a separate judiciary, legislature and legal system, it has more autonomy than the mainland.



