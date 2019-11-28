

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly three years in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.8 percent rise in October.



The latest inflation was the lowest since December 2016, when prices fell 1.5 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.2 percent annually in November and those of mining and quarrying rose by 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing and water supply fell by 2.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.5 percent in November, after a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the economic sentiment indicator rose by 0.8 points to 99. The industrial confidence index rose by 11.7 points to -1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX