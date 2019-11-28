

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in eleven months in November, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -6.9 in November from -7.2 in October.



The latest confidence index was the highest since December last year, when the reading was -6.2.



The economic sentiment index remained unchanged at 2.1 in November.



The manufacturing confidence indicator fell to -4.4 in November from -4.2 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale decreased to -11.9 in November from -11.7 in the preceding month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector increased to 2.2 in November and the confidence measure in the services sector improved to 11.4.



