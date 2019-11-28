

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales fell for the first time in three months in October, the Central Statistics Office reported on Thursday.



The retail sales volume fell 0.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 3.9 percent increase in September.



The value of retail sales decreased 1.0 percent monthly in October, after a 3.4 percent increase in the previous month. This was the first decline in three months.



On an annual basis, the retail sales volume climbed 3.0 percent in October, following a 3.8 percent rise in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales rose 1.4 percent in October, following a 2.4 percent increase in the preceding month.



