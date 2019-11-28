

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered from its early lows against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



Reversing from its early lows of 109.33 against the yen and 1.1018 against the euro, the greenback bounced off to 109.51 and 1.1000, respectively.



Following a 1-week low of 1.2950 set at 5:30 pm ET, the greenback regained some strength against the pound, rising back to 1.2900.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the euro and 1.27 against the pound.



