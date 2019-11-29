Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519406 ISIN: DE0005194062 Ticker-Symbol: BYW6 
Xetra
28.11.19
17:35 Uhr
28,450 Euro
+0,800
+2,89 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYWA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,400
28,600
28.11.
28,500
28,700
28.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAYWA
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYWA AG28,450+2,89 %