

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - RPMI Railpen, which manages 30 billion pounds of assets on behalf of the railways pension schemes, said that it has acquired a wind farm under construction in Scotland in a direct investment in the UK renewable energy sector.



Railpen acquired Tralorg Wind Farm in South Ayrshire, southwest Scotland, from global renewable energy developer, BayWa r.e. The farm, consisting of eight 2.35 megawatt (MW) turbines, is scheduled to be operational next year.



Tralorg Wind Farm will have a capacity of 18.8MW - enough to power up to 15,000 homes.



Separately, BayWa said it is in final negotiations with an investor on its admission as new shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which until now has been a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG.



BayWa noted that it has conducted a bidding process and received several attractive offers from investors who expressed their interest to acquire a shareholding of about 49% in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH.



BayWa plans to conclude the bidding process shortly at a valuation that exceeds the original expectations of the company.



