

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer sentiment remained unchanged in November, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index held steady at -14. The score matched economists' expectations.



'In the face of Brexit and election uncertainty, consumers are clearly in a 'wait-and-see' mode,' Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.



'The general election is potentially an opportunity to move us out of the doldrums - but for this to happen there must be a clear result,' Staton added. 'A hung parliament could be very damaging for consumer confidence and would surely deepen the obvious malaise that we see month after month.'



Among sub-indices, the index measuring changes in personal finances over the last twelve months decreased one point to zero. The forecast for personal finances was unchanged at +1 in November.



The measure for the past general economic situation of the country fell one point to -34. Expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months gained three points to -34.



The major purchase index dropped one point to zero in November. Likewise, the savings index decreased three points to +18.



