

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts fell at the fastest pace in five months in October, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday.



Housing starts decreased 7.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.9 percent decline in September. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Annualized housing starts fell to 879,000 in October from 897,000 in the previous month. That was in line with economists' forecast. In the same period last year, housing starts totaled 950,000.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 6.8 percent fall in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX