

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany retail sales and unemployment data for October. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.1 percent rise in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.56 against the yen, 1.0995 against the franc, 0.8527 against the pound and 1.1010 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



