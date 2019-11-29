Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2019
WKN: ENAG99 ISIN: DE000ENAG999 Ticker-Symbol: EOAN 
Xetra
28.11.19
17:35 Uhr
9,206 Euro
-0,002
-0,02 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
E.ON SE Chart 1 Jahr
E.ON SE 5-Tage-Chart
9,240
9,290
08:20
9,266
9,284
08:48
E.ON
E.ON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
E.ON SE9,206-0,02 %
INNOGY SE44,490-0,22 %