

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Friday amid lingering trade tensions and lack of overnight cues from Wall Street.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points at 7,410 after edging up 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Shares of online supermarket Ocado jumped 12 percent after it signed a technology partnership with Japan's biggest supermarket operator, Aeon Co Ltd.



AstraZeneca edged up marginally. The company announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application and granted Priority Review for Imfinzi for the treatment of patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.



Specialist bank and asset manager Investec declined 1.7 percent after issuing an update on asset management demerger proposals.



Northgate tumbled 4 percent. The Boards of the U.K.'s largest commercial vehicle rental provider and Redde plc have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX