

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to publish flash inflation and unemployment figures. Eurozone inflation is seen rising to 0.9 percent in November from 0.7 percent in October. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 7.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it fell against the greenback. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 120.56 against the yen, 1.1002 against the franc, 0.8537 against the pound and 1.1004 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



